Asian Markets Close Mixed

7:06a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday, with some of the markets recovering from initial losses. While investors were optimistic that Trump's comments about a strong U.S. dollar would benefit the currencies of emerging markets, they also remained cautious amid uncertainty about the U.S. President-elect's economic policies.

Investors also digested British Prime Minister Theresa May's statement that her country will leave the European single market when it quits the European Union.

The Australian market closed lower for the second consecutive day, with banking stocks once again dragging the market lower.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 20.60 points or 0.36 percent to close at 5,678.80 and the broader All Ordinaries slipped 21.00 points or 0.36 percent to settle at 5,733.70.



Advertisement

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac closed lower in a range of 0.7 percent to 1.1 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton declined 0.7 percent and Fortescue metals dipped 0.5 percent, while Rio Tinto added 0.7 percent.

Shares of Wesfarmers added 0.2 percent after the conglomerate raised its first-half earnings outlook for its coal mining business.

The Japanese market recovered from initial losses to close higher, after the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index advanced 80.84 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 18,894.37.

Toshiba rose 2.4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company is considering spinning off its semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital Corp.

Among the major exporters, Panasonic lost 0.7 percent and Sony fell 0.6 percent. Automaker Toyota added 0.3 percent and Honda advanced 1.5 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index declined 1.33 points or 0.06 percent to settle at 2,070.54 in choppy trade. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.05 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix lost 0.91 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index edged down 3.69 points or 0.05 percent to settle at 7,059.27. Among the major losers, Westpac Banking lost 1.8 percent, A2 Milk dropped 1.7 percent and Tegel Group Holdings fell 1.5 percent.

Also, Singapore's Straits Times Index dipped 0.42 percent and Taiwan's Weighted Index declined 0.13 percent.

Meanwhile, China's Shanghai Composite Index closed higher for a second day, adding 4.24 points or 0.14 percent to settle at 3,113.01.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 1.13 percent, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.53 percent, Malaysia's KLSE Index added 0.12 percent and India's Sensex edged up 0.08 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



