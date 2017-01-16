DGAP-DD: Geratherm Medical AG (english)
9:05a.m.
DGAP-DD: Geratherm Medical AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.01.2017 / 14:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Gert Last name(s): Frank
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Geratherm Medical AG
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005495626
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 11.50 EUR 575000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 11.50 EUR 575000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-16; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
18.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Geratherm Medical AG Fahrenheitstraße 1 98716 Geschwenda Germany Internet: www.geratherm.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32399 18.01.2017