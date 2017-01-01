FAA Fines $200,000 For Illegal Drones Over NYC, Chicago

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration said that SkyPan International Inc. will pay a civil penalty of $200,000 for violating federal regulations by flying remote-controlled aircraft in congested airspace over New York and Chicago. This is the largest civil penalty issued by the FAA against a drone operator.

The FAA noted that the agreement settles enforcement cases involving a $1.9 million civil penalty proposed earlier by the agency against SkyPan in October 2015.



The FAA had alleged that between March 21, 2012, and December 15, 2014, SkyPan conducted 65 unauthorized drone flights over various locations in New York City and Chicago. The flights involved aerial photography. Of those, 43 flew in the highly restricted New York Class B airspace.

Chicago-based SkyPan has agreed to pay an additional $150,000 if it violates federal aviation regulations in the next year, and an additional $150,000 if it fails to comply with the terms of the settlement agreement.

In addition, SkyPan has agreed to work with the FAA to release three public service announcements in the next twelve months to support the FAA's public outreach campaigns that encourage drone operators to learn and comply with UAS regulations.

SkyPan said in a separate statement that while neither admitting nor contesting the allegations that these commercial operations were contrary to FAA regulations, it wishes to resolves the matter without any further expense or delay of business.

The company added that its drone flights were conducted two years before the FAA's first rule for commercial drone operations went into effect in August 2016.

SkyPan noted that for 28 years, it has offered aerial robotic systems that serve the needs of the construction and real estate industries. According to the company, it conducts aerial panoramic photography operations above private property in urban areas under very controlled conditions.

