US Grants $500 Million To Support UN Green Climate Fund

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, the U.S. State Department announced that it has made an additional $500 million grant to support the UN Green Climate Fund (GCF).



This grant follows last year's initial grant of $500 million as part of the $3 billion pledge to the GCF made by President Obama in 2014, State Department Spokesperson John Kirby said.

Consistent with last year's GCF grant, this funding is provided from the fiscal year 2016 Economic Support Fund (ESF) appropriation. U.S. funding for the GCF continues U.S. government support by this and prior Administrations for climate change programs through multilateral funds.

The GCF is the world's largest multilateral finance institution dedicated to advancing low-emission, climate-resilient development. The GCF was created to help protect vulnerable populations and drive clean energy deployment, all with a special focus on engaging the private sector and mobilizing private capital.

