Obama Granted More Commutations Than Any President In US History
10:31a.m.
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, US President Barack Obama granted 64 pardons, and commuted the sentences of 209 prisoners.
The President has now commuted the sentences of 1,385 individuals - the most grants of commutation issued by any President in this nation's history.
President Obama's 1,385 commutation grants - which includes 504 life sentences - is also more than the total number of commutations issued by the past 12 presidents combined.
And with Tuesday's 64 pardons, the President has now granted a total of 212 pardons.
Notable among the commutations was that of Chelsea Manning, who was sentenced for leaking documents to Wikileaks in 2010.
The 29-year-old transgender US Army private, who was originally sentenced to 35 years in 2013, will be freed on 17 May.
