Trump Accuses NBC News Of Reporting Fake News

11:58a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump continued his assault on major media outlets on Wednesday, accusing NBC News of bias and reporting "fake news."

In a series of posts to Twitter, Trump bashed NBC News after a report suggested companies are recycling old job creation plans to avoid being attacked by the incoming president on social media.

"Totally biased @NBCNews went out of its way to say that the big announcement from Ford, G.M., Lockheed & others that jobs are coming back to the U.S., but had nothing to do with TRUMP, is more FAKE NEWS," Trump tweeted. "Ask top CEO's of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me!"



Advertisement

Trump subsequently pointed to a report from the Wall Street Journal that said drug maker Bayer AG has pledged to add U.S. jobs and investments after meeting with the president-elect.

The president-elect also lashed out NBC's "Today" show after the morning program questioned how much credit Trump deserves for job creation since the election

"No wonder the Today Show on biased @NBC is doing so badly compared to its glorious past," Trump tweeted. "Little credibility!"

The tweets from Trump came after NBC News senior staff writer Ben Popken noted that corporate plans to increase capital spending are typically years in the making and called some of the job announcements "old news in a new hat."

Popken suggested that same of the announcements reflect an effort to avoid a public relations crisis spawned by a negative tweet from Trump.

Trump has used Twitter to attack automakers like General Motors (GM) and Toyota (TM) for making cars in Mexico while praising other companies for their U.S. job creation plans.

The latest tweets from Trump reflect his latest attacks on the mainstream media, which has been a frequent target for the president-elect.

During his first formal press conference since the election last Wednesday, Trump bashed CNN as "fake news" and refused to take a question from CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



