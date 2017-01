Pearson Under Pressure After Cutting Guidance, Dividend

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Pearson (PSO) have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday, with the British publishing company tumbling by 28.9 percent. With the drop, Pearson has fallen to a record intraday low.



The steep decline by Pearson comes after the company warned of weaker than expected earnings over the next two years and reduced its dividend.

