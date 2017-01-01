Gold Levels Off After 2-Month Highs

2:02p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday, settling with a very modest loss before the 2pm ET release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.

With the dollar steadying, Feb. gold was down 80 cents, or less than 0.1 percent, to settle at $1,212.10/oz. Gold touched a 2-month high in the previous session.



Advertisement

Traders downplayed data showing U.S. inflation rise in December, with consumer prices up 0.3 percent from the previous month.

Consumer prices jumped 2.1 percent in 2016, the fastest since 2011, and in line with the Fed's 2 percent target that may inspire another rate hike.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak on "The Goals of Monetary Policy and How We Pursue Them" to the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, followed by Q&A at 3 pm ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



