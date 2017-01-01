UK House Price Balance Falls To 24% - RICS

7:42p.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom was down in December, the latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted reading of 24 percent.



Advertisement

That was shy of expectations for 30 percent following the downwardly revised 29 percent reading in November (originally 30 percent).

In addition, RICS downgraded its outlook for property sales this year following little improvement in the housing market in the last three months of 2016.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



