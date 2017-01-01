Rally May Stall For China Stock Market

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting almost 10 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,115-point plateau, although the market may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky due to uncertainty about President-elect Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration on Friday. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the properties, financials and resource stocks.



For the day, the index gathered 4.24 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 3,113.01 after trading between 3,098.59 and 3,123.72. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 8.43 points or 0.45 percent to end at 1,864.59.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China were unchanged, while Bank of China collected 0.29 percent, China Life shed 0.23 percent, Ping An added 0.64 percent, Vanke gained 0.58 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.07 percent, PetroChina gathered 0.35 percent and China Shenhua spiked 1.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 22.05 points or 0.1 percent to 19,804.72, while the NASDAQ rose 16.93 points or 0.3 percent to 5,555.65 and the S&P added 4.00 points or 0.2 percent to 2,271.89.

Trump's surprise victory initially triggered a rally on Wall Street, but traders have been reluctant to make significant moves as they wait to see what he will do once officially sworn in.

In economic news, the Labor Department said that consumer prices rose in line with estimates in December. The report also showed gains in the annual rate of consumer price growth, supporting expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.

A separate report from the Fed showed a rebound in industrial production in December, while the National Association of Realtors noted a modest pullback in homebuilder confidence in January.

Also, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book indicated that the economy continued to expand at a modest pace across most regions from late November through the end of the year.

Crude oil futures plunged Wednesday as WTI light sweet crude oil was down $1.40 or 2.6 percent to $51.08/bbl.

