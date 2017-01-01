Carrefour Q4 Sales Rise

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French grocery retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF, CRRFY, 0NPH.L) reported Thursday that its total group sales including value added tax or VAT were 23.37 billion euros, a growth of 2.9 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding petrol and calendar.

At constant exchange rates excluding petrol, sales grew 3.5 percent.



Total sales under banners including petrol stood at 27.9 billion euros in the fourth quarter, up 3.7 percent at constant exchange rates.

France posted LFL growth of 0.7 percent in a persistently difficult environment. LFL sales in hypermarkets were down 1.2 percent, while food sales continued to grow. Supermarkets sales went up 3.3 percent on a like-for-like basis, the ninth consecutive quarterly increase.

Sales of international activities were up 4.5 percent on a like-for-like basis and up 6.6 percent ex petrol at constant exchange rates.

