Dutch Jobless Rate Drops In December

2:09a.m.

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate decreased at the end of the year, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 5.4 percent in December from 5.6 percent in November.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 482,000 in December from 499,000 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 588,000.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate for the whole year 2016 was 6.0 percent versus 6.9 percent in 2015.

