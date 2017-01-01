Chemring Group Reports Pretax Profit In FY16; Revenue Up 16.7%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) reported profit before tax of 8.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 October 2016 compared to a loss of 9.1 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 2.4 pence compared to a loss of 2.4 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased by 71.7% to 34.0 million pounds, resulting in underlying earnings per share of 10.1 pence compared to 7.0 pence, prior year.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations was 477.1 million pounds compared to 377.3 million pounds, a year ago. At constant exchange rates, revenue from continuing operations was 440.3 million pounds, an increase of 16.7%.

Chemring Group said trading since the start of fiscal 2017 has been in line with expectations across all businesses. The Board's expectations for the Group's performance for fiscal 2017 remain unchanged, based on current foreign exchange rates. The Group continues to expect fiscal 2017 to reflect a significant second-half weighting in profitability.

In view of the rights issue that was announced in January 2016, the Board of Chemring Group did not recommend a final dividend in respect of 2015, nor did it recommend an interim dividend in respect of the six month period ended 30 April 2016. In view of the Group's improved trading performance for 2016, the Board intends to resume paying dividends and recommended a final dividend for the year ended 30 October 2016 of 1.3 pence per ordinary share. If approved, the final dividend will be paid on 18 May 2017 to shareholders on the register on 28 April 2017.

