Royal Mail Reports 9-month Group Revenue In Line With Its Expectations

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) reported that its Group revenue was flat year-over-year for the nine months ended 25 December 2016. The Group recorded 9% revenue growth in GLS offsetting a 2% decline in UKPIL revenue. UK parcel revenue was up 3% with volumes up 2%. Total letter revenue was down 5% with addressed letter volumes, excluding elections, declining by 6%.



Moya Greene, CEO, Royal Mail plc, said: "Our cost avoidance programme is on track. We continue to target a reduction of up to 1% in underlying UKPIL operating costs before transformation costs in 2016-17."

The results for the full year ending 26 March 2017 are expected to be announced on 18 May 2017.

