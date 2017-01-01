N Brown 18-week Period Group Revenue Up 4.1%

4:59a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fashion retailer N Brown announced that its Group revenue improved 4.1%, and Product revenue grew 5.9% for the 18 week period to 31 December 2016. Online revenue rose 12%, with penetration now 70%, up 4ppts year-on-year.



Advertisement

The company noted that its Christmas trading was driven by record Cyber fortnight. N Brown also announced that ittransformation is on track.

Angela Spindler, CEO, commented, "I am pleased to report a good trading period, with standout performances from Ladieswear and the Simply Be brand,"

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



