Swiss Producer And Import Prices Remain Flat In December

5:19a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices remained unchanged at the end of the year, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



Producer and import prices held steady on a yearly basis in December, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.2 percent. The rate came in line with expectations.

Producer prices remained flat from prior month in December but it dropped 0.2 percent from previous year. At the same time, import prices gained 0.5 percent each on both monthly and annual basis.

