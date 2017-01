CORRECTION: Clarification announcement on Notice of General Meeting

Welney Plc

("Welney" or the "Company")

Clarification announcement on Notice of General Meeting



The announcement released by Welney Plc on 16 January 2017, erroneously stated that the General Meeting would take place at 10:30 a.m. on 8 February 2017.

The Company would like to clarify that the announcement disclosed is as follows: The General Meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. on 13 February 2017 at Manor of Groves Hotel, Golf & Country Club, High Wych, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, CM21 0JU.

The directors of Welney Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

