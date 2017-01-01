DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Structural Burdens on Results (english)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Structural Burdens on Results

Bad Neustadt, [19.]01.2017. Against the background of the ongoing planning process and on the basis of new internal findings the management board expects since today significant structural burdens on the results in a range of low to middle two digit millions for the current financial year 2017. The company will adjust its regular financial forecast in due course. In this connection it should be mentioned once more that last year's financial results of the company are positively affected by high one time effects.

Your Contact:

Dr. Kai G. Klinger (disclosing person) Investor Relations & Corporate Finance RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale Telefon: 09771 65-1318 Telefax: 09771 99-1736 Email: ir@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Achim Struchholz Communication RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale Telefon: 09771 65-1327 Telefax: 09771 65-1820 E-Mail: kommunikation@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0 Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467 E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com ISIN: DE0007042301 WKN: 704230 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

