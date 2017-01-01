Rhoen-Klinikum Projects Significant Structural Burdens On Its Results
6:34a.m.
BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) said, on the basis of new internal findings, the company's board expects significant structural burdens on the results in a range of low to middle two digit millions for fiscal 2017. The company will adjust its regular financial forecast in due course.
Rhoen-Klinikum noted that its previous year's financial results were positively affected by high one time effects.
