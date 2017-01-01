Asian Markets Mostly Close Higher

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets mostly closed higher on Thursday, though gains were modest in most markets. Investor optimism on an upbeat outlook of the U.S. economy by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later turned to caution ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. The Japanese market rose on a weaker yen.

The Australian market pared most of its early gains to end modestly higher as investor optimism following an upbeat outlook of the U.S. economy by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was partly offset by weakness in bank stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 13.40 points or 0.24 percent to close at 5,692.20 and the broader All Ordinaries Index added 11.70 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 5,745.40.

Shares of Bega Cheese rose 15.2 percent after the company said it has agreed to acquire brands including the iconic spread Vegemite from Mondelez International in a deal valued at A$460 million.



CSL raised its full-year profit outlook on strong sales growth. Shares of the blood products giant gained 12.5 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton added 0.6 percent each, while Fortescue Metals advanced 2.5 percent.

South32 reported lower first-half production in several of its commodities, but said it remains on track to achieve its full-year outlook for the majority of its operations. The miner's shares declined 1 percent.

Banks closed mostly lower. ANZ Banking slipped 0.7 percent, National Australia Bank declined 0.5 percent and Westpac lost 0.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank edged up 0.01 percent.

Carsales said that its founder and chief executive Greg Roebuck is retiring from the online car classifieds company and will be replaced by chief operating officer Cameron McIntyre. Shares of Carsales lost 2.9 percent.

The Japanese market rose, with exporters' shares boosted by a weaker yen. Upbeat comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about the U.S. economy also boosted investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index added 177.88 points or 0.94 percent to close at 19,072.25.

Among the major exporters, Sony, Panasonic and Canon closed higher in a range of 0.4 to 1.0 percent. Automakers Toyota and Honda gained 1.8 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, shares of Toshiba fell almost 16 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the industrial conglomerate's losses in its nuclear power business could exceed 500 billion yen, or $4.4 billion, and force it to seek support from a government-backed lender.

Takata's shares tumbled 17.3 percent after the Nikkei reported that two potential sponsors for the air-bag maker's rehabilitation plan have asked for court involvement in the process.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, India, Indonesia and Malaysia also closed higher, mostly with marginal gains. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taiwan closed modestly lower.

