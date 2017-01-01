KeyCorp Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

7:05a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of $213 million, or $0.20 per share compared to $224 million or $0.27 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2015. During the fourth quarter of 2016, Key incurred merger-related charges totaling $198 million, or $0.11 per share. Excluding merger-related charges, earnings per share were $0.31 for the fourth quarter of 2016. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CEO Beth Mooney stated: "Key's fourth quarter results reflect continued momentum in our core businesses and the successful integration of the largest acquisition in our company's history. Excluding merger-related charges, we generated positive operating leverage for the quarter, our return on tangible common equity was 12.5%, and our cash efficiency ratio declined to 63.3%, reflecting solid performance across Key's businesses and early progress on merger synergies."



Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $948 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, and the net interest margin was 3.12%, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $610 million and a net interest margin of 2.87% for the fourth quarter of 2015, reflecting the benefit from the First Niagara acquisition and ongoing business activity.

Key's noninterest income was $618 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $485 million for the year-ago quarter. The company said the increase was driven by the acquisition of First Niagara, as well as continued positive momentum in Key's core businesses. Investment banking and debt placement fees, cards and payments income, service charges on deposit accounts, and other income all contributed to the growth.

Fourth-quarter Total revenue (TE) was $1.57 billion compared to $1.10 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.45 billion, for the quarter.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

