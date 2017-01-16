DGAP-DD: Wacker Neuson SE (english)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.01.2017 / 12:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Wilfried Last name(s): Trepels
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Wacker Neuson SE
b) LEI
529900RJL86244E1I652
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000WACK012
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 15.85 EUR 3500.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 15.85 EUR 55475.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-16; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra MIC: XETR
Language: English Company: Wacker Neuson SE Preußenstr. 41 80809 München Germany Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
