Publication of Final Terms

7:16a.m.

Publication of Final Terms

o Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 21 January 2014 (the "Final Terms") relating to the issue of EUR 1,000,000,000 Covered Bonds due January 2014

o Second amended and restated final terms dated 25 January 2011, as amended and restated on 21 January 2014 and on 18 January 2017, with the amendments coming into effect on 20 January 2017

The Final Terms should be read in conjunction with the relevant Prospectus dated 20 January 2011.



Advertisement

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://hugin.info/134857/R/2072326/778787.pdf

For further information, please contact

Rui Coimbra Taguspark, EdifÃ­cio 1 Piso 0, Ala B 2744-002 Porto Salvo PORTUGAL

Telephone : +351 211 131 080 Fax : +351 211 136 982 Email : investors@millenniumbcp.pt

BII_PTBIIKOE0007: http://hugin.info/134857/R/2072326/778787.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. via GlobeNewswire

8741380724526R30

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



