Crude Oil Steadies As API Reports Large Drawdown

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures inched higher Thursday morning, even after the International Energy Agency warned that OPEC's supply cuts may not re-balance oil markets anytime soon.

"It is far too soon to see what level of compliance has been achieved," said the IEA, which advises advanced industrial economies on energy policy. "The market awaits the outcome of the output deal."



WTI light sweet oil was up 60 cents at $51.67 a barrel, taking back some of yesterday's losses.

Traders considered yesterday's supply data from the American Petroleum Institute.

The API reported a larger than expected 5 million barrel draw in commercial crude supplies in its Wednesday report. The Energy Information Department releases the government's figures this morning.

