Trump's Wax Figure Replaces Obama At Madame Tussauds

8:28a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The wax figure of President-Elect Donald Trump was unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in London, two days ahead of his presidential Inauguration in Washington.

"The controversial Republican will now reside in our Oval Office section - next to fellow famous politicians and global icons also immortalised in wax," the museum authorities said Wednesday.



The wax figure of Trump, dressed in his Republican red silk-tie, navy power suit and Made in American flag lapel pin, looks very similar to his real figure.

The incoming president's wax figure is placed at a replica of the Oval Office.

The wax figure, costing 150,000 pounds, was created by a team of 20 skilled artists at Madame Tussauds. They had begun the work even before the presidential election. "When the results were confirmed, our team of highly skilled sculptors, hair insertors and makeup artists set out to ensure the wax figure was completed in time for the historical event, which takes place on Friday 20th January at the US Capitol in Washington," the museum said.

"Our studio team has been busy matching his infamous glowing tan and trademark hairstyle in time for the start of his Presidential reign," said Edward Fuller, the General Manager of the world famous museum that displays waxworks of famous people from around the world.

