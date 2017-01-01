U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Unexpected Decrease

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended January 14th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 234,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 249,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 255,000 from the 247,000 originally reported for the previous week.

