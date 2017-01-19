Downing FOUR VCT plc : Dividend Declaration

9:15a.m.

Downing FOUR VCT plc Dividend Declaration - DP2011 General Ordinary Shares and DP2011 Structured Ordinary Shares 19 January 2017

The Board of Downing FOUR VCT plc announces the declaration of dividends as follows:

10.0p per DP2011 General Ordinary Share (TIDM: D4OO) 10.0p per DP2011 Structured Ordinary Share (TIDM: D4SO)



Advertisement

The dividend will be paid on 17 February 2017 to Shareholders on the register at 27 January 2017.

The DP2011 General Share pool now has 15 remaining investments and the DP2011 Structured Share pool now has ten remaining investments. Plans are being progressed to exit from each investment and the Investment Manager anticipates that eight of the investments will be realised from the DP2011 General Share pool and five from the DP2011 Structured Share pool by around the end of March 2017. The Investment Manager expects the remaining investments to be exited during the summer.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Downing FOUR VCT plc via GlobeNewswire

BWX53D9R10

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



