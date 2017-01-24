CA Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Automic Holding

9:24a.m.

ISLANDIA (dpa-AFX) - CA Technologies (CA) said it has completed the acquisition of Automic Holding GmbH, a leader in business process and IT automation software.



With the completion of the transaction, Todd DeLaughter, Automic's Chief Executive Officer, becomes a general manager reporting into CA's Chief Product Officer Ayman Sayed. The Automic organization and leadership team will continue to report directly to DeLaughter.

Under the terms of the agreement, the transaction is valued at approximately 600 million euros, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired.

CA said it will provide financial detail regarding the acquisition's impact to Fiscal 2017 guidance when it reports third quarter earnings on January 24, 2017.

