U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Drop To Two-Month Low

9:24a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended January 14th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 234,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 249,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 255,000 from the 247,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 233,000 in the week ended November 12th.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also slid to 246,750, a decrease of 10,250 from the previous week's revised average of 257,000.

The drop pulled the four-week moving average down to its lowest level since hitting 244,000 in November of 1973.

Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, also fell by 47,000 to 2.046 million in the week ended January 7th.

However, the four-week moving average of continuing claims rose to 2,090,000, an increase of 1,750 from the previous week's revised average of 2,088,250.

