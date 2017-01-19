Summit Therapeutics plc : Exercise of Options

11:26a.m.

Summit Therapeutics plc

("Summit", the "Company" or the "Group")

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTIONS

Oxford, UK, 19 January 2017 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and C. difficile infection, announces that, following the exercise of employee share options, the Company has issued 26,250 new ordinary shares of 1p each (the "New Ordinary Shares").

Application has been made for the admission to trading on AIM of the New Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares, and admission is expected to occur on or around 25 January 2017.

Following admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in issue will be 61,841,566. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



For more information, please contact:

Summit Therapeutics Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: +44 (0)1235 443 951 Erik Ostrowski (US office) +1 617 294 6607

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

