Treasury Secretary Nominee Mnuchin Denies Running "Foreclosure Machine"

12:03p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sought to defend his banking career in testimony before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.

Mnuchin has received considerable criticism for his record as co-owner of OneWest Bank, which has been accused of unfair loan and foreclosure practices during the financial crisis.

In his prepared remarks, Mnuchin denied allegations that he had taken "advantage of others' hardships in order to earn a buck."



"In the press it has been said that I ran a 'foreclosure machine,'" Mnuchin said. "This is not true. On the contrary, I was committed to loan modifications intended to stop foreclosures."

The former Goldman Sachs (GS) executive argued he was not responsible for the risky loan portfolio at IndyMac, which he purchased and renamed OneWest.

"If we had not bought IndyMac, the bank would likely have been broken up and sold in pieces to private investors, where the outcome for consumers could have been much bleaker," Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin indicated that if confirmed as Treasury Secretary he would work diligently to limit regulations, lower taxes on hardworking Americans and small businesses, and get the engine of economic growth firing on all cylinders again.

His nomination is still likely face significant opposition from Democratic lawmakers, however, with Senator Ron Wyden, R-D-Wis., questioning whether Mnuchin can be the kind of Treasury Secretary who "works for all Americans."

Nonetheless, Mnuchin is still likely to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, as Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, claimed his colleagues cannot reasonably argue that the Wall Street banker is unqualified for the position.

