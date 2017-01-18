DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)

12:09p.m.

DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.01.2017 / 17:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: Dr. Liedtke Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Liedtke Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Capital Stage AG

b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.1889 EUR 70268.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.1889 EUR 70268.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: xetra MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

19.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.capitalstage.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32427 19.01.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



