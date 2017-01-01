Trump Nominates Sonny Perdue As Agriculture Secretary

1:54p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump revealed his final Cabinet nomination on Thursday, announcing his choice of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as Agriculture Secretary.

Purdue, who began his political career as a Democrat in the Georgia legislature before switching to the Republican Party in the late 90s, served as governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011.



Advertisement

In a statement from his transition team, Trump predicted Perdue would accomplish great things as the nation's next Agriculture Secretary.

"From growing up on a farm to being governor of a big agriculture state, he has spent his whole life understanding and solving the challenges our farmers face, and he is going to deliver big results for all Americans who earn their living off the land," Trump said of Perdue.

Describing himself as a simple Georgia farm boy, Perdue said he would champion the concerns of American agriculture and work tirelessly to solve the issues facing farm families in his new role.

Trump was reportedly considering nominating a Hispanic as Agriculture Secretary, but the selection of Perdue means the incoming president's Cabinet will be the first to lack a Latino member since 1988.

However, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer noted a number of deputy and mid-level positions remain open and said to expect a very strong Hispanic presence in the administration.

"What you're seeing and you're going to continue to see not just through the Cabinet but through the entire thing is a diversity in gender, diversity in thinking diversity of ideology," Spicer said. "It's not just about skin color or ethnic heritage."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



