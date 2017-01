CSX Remains Sharply Higher After Initial Jump

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of CSX Corp. (CSX) continue to see substantial strength in afternoon trading on Thursday after gapping open sharply higher. After reaching a record intraday high, CSX is currently up by 19.8 percent.



The jump by CSX comes amid reports outgoing Canadian Pacific (CP) CEO Hunter Harrison is teaming up with activist investors to target the railroad.

