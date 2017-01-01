Treasuries Extend Pullback Following Upbeat Data

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Thursday.

Bond prices climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained firmly in the red. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 7 basis points to 2.459 percent.

With the increase on the day, the ten-year yield continued to regain ground after ending Wednesday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over a month.

The continued weakness among treasuries came following the release of a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data, which reduced the appeal of bonds.

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended January 14th, according to a report released by the Labor Department.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 234,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 249,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 255,000.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a significant rebound in housing starts in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said housing starts jumped by 11.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.226 million in December from the revised November rate of 1.102 million.

Economists had expected housing starts to rise to an annual rate of 1.200 million from the 1.090 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, edged down by 0.2 percent to a rate of 1.210 million in December from 1.212 million in November.

Building permits had been expected to rise to 1.230 million from the 1.201 million originally reported for the previous month.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in the month of January.

The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region rose to 23.6 in January from a revised 19.7 in December, with a positive reading indicating growth.

The increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to drop to 16.0 from the 21.5 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged and maintained its asset purchases, confirming that they will continue at a reduced pace till the end of this year.

While there is no major U.S. economic data scheduled to released on Friday, Philadelphia Fed President Harker is due to discuss the economic outlook at the New Jersey Bankers Association 6th Annual NJ Economic Leadership Forum in Somerset, New Jersey, at 9 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, San Francisco Fed President John C. Williams is scheduled to give closing remarks at the Bay Area Council 10th Annual Economic Forecast in San Francisco, California.

