China GDP Climbs 6.8% On Year In Q4

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product expanded 6.8 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for 6.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the three months prior.



On a quarterly basis, GDP was up 1.7 percent - in line with expectations and down from 1.8 percent in Q3.

The bureau also said that industrial production gained 6.0 percent on year in December, missing forecasts for 6.1 percent and down from 6.2 percent in November.

Retail sales jumped an annual 10.9 percent in December, beating forecasts 10.7 percent and up from 10.8 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment advanced 8.1 percent on year, missing expectations for 8.3 percent, which would have been unchanged.

