U.S. Dollar Falls Against Majors

12:04a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.0694 against the euro, 1.2372 against the pound and 1.0036 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0663, 1.2343 and 1.0036, respectively.

Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the greenback dropped to 114.53 and 1.3284 from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.85 and 1.3318, respectively.

If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound, 0.99 against the franc, 111.00 against the yen and 1.30 against the loonie.

