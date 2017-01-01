Jan 20, 12:59 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register

Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

12:12a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.

Advertisement

The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 0.7588 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-month high of 1.0083 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7558 and 1.0066, respectively.

Against the euro and the yen, the aussie advanced to 1.4075 and 87.05 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4097 and 86.82, respectively.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 1.03 against the loonie, 1.38 against the euro and 88.00 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like us?