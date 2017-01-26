GNW-News: Santhera to Report 2016 Preliminary Key Financial Figures and Provide Corporate Update on January 26, 2017 (english)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Santhera to Report 2016 Preliminary Key Financial Figures and Provide Corporate Update on January 26, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Liestal, Switzerland, January 20, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) will announce its preliminary key financial figures for 2016 and provide a corporate update on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 07:00 hrs CET. An investor conference call with Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera, will be held the same day at 13:00 hrs CET.

Participants are invited to dial one of the following numbers about 10 minutes before the conference call is due to start: +41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe) +44 (0)203 059 58 62 (UK) +1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA)



The 2016 Annual Report with full financial results will be published on March 7, 2017, at 07:00 hrs.

About Santhera Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the European Union and Switzerland. In collaboration with the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and omigapil for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet medical need. For further information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.

Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information, contact: Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief Executive Officer Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Phone +41 61 906 89 64 Phone +41 61 906 89 65 thomas.meier@santhera.com christoph.rentsch@santhera.com

US investor contact US Public Relations contact Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Deanne Eagle, Planet Communications Phone +1 212 915 2568 Phone +1 917 837 5866 hans@lifesciadvisors.com deanne@planetcommunications.nyc

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

