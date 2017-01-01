Germany's Producer Prices Rise Most Since 2013

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in almost four years in December, Destatis reported Friday.

Producer prices rose 1 percent year-on-year in December as expected, the fastest since January 2013, when prices climbed 1.5 percent.



This was the second consecutive increase in prices. In November, prices had advanced only 0.1 percent.

Month-on-month, producer prices gained 0.4 percent versus 0.3 percent rise in November. Monthly inflation also matched economists' expectations.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 1.2 percent from prior year and by 0.3 percent from November.

Prices of non-durable consumer goods increased 2.1 percent compared with last year and that of intermediate goods and durable consumer goods rose by 1.1 percent each. Likewise, capital goods prices grew 0.6 percent and energy prices by 0.2 percent.

In 2016, producer prices fell 1.7 percent, following a 1.8 percent drop in 2015.

