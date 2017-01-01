Antofagasta' Los Pelambres To Transfer 40% Stake In Alto Maipo To AES Gener

2:41a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) said Friday that its subsidiary Minera Los Pelambres has agreed with AES Gener SA that it will transfer its 40% interest in Alto Maipo SpA to AES Gener and the electricity price applicable to the Power Purchase Agreement with Alto Maipo is reduced.



Advertisement

Alto Maipo hydroelectric project's controlling shareholder, AES Gener SA thursady announced an update on the progress of negotiations between itself, Los Pelambres and lenders, which have reached an advanced stage, subject to final approval by the lenders.

As announced on 26 October 2016, Antofagasta plc's subsidiary Minera Los Pelambres has been reviewing its options with respect to its 40% investment in the Alto Maipo hydroelectric project, following the announcement of a forecast 10-20% total cost overrun.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



