Denmark Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

3:38a.m.

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in December, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.

Retail sales fell 1.1 percent month-over-month in December, faster than the 0.1 percent slight drop in November. In October, sales had risen 0.7 percent.



Sales of food and other groceries slid 0.5 percent over the month and clothing sales dipped notably by 5.0 percent. Sales of other consumer goods also registered a decline of 0.8 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales remained flat in December, after a 2.6 percent climb in the preceding month.

During the three months ended December, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent as compared to the previous three-month period.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

