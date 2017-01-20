G4S plc UK DK : Notification of changes to committee membership

20 January 2017

G4S plc

Notification of changes to committee membership

G4S plc, the leading global integrated security company, announces the following changes to the roles and responsibilities of certain of its non-executive directors.

G4S notes the recent announcement released by Tullow Oil plc with regard to Ian Springett taking extended leave of absence in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition.

Mr Springett remains on the board of G4S plc, although he is not currently in a position to take-up the role of Audit Committee chairman as previously envisaged.



With immediate effect, Paul Spence becomes interim chairman of the board's Audit Committee and Winnie Fok becomes a member. Mr Spence is already a member of the Audit Committee and Ms Fok previously served on this committee between October 2010 and December 2012.

