U.K. Retail Sales Fall More Than Forecast

4:59a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. retail sales declined more than expected in December on non-food store sales, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

Retail sales volume including auto fuel fell 1.9 percent from November following a marginal 0.1 percent drop in November.



This was bigger than the expected 0.1 percent drop and marked the second consecutive fall in sales.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales decreased 2 percent, the first drop in three months, after rising 0.2 percent in November. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent fall for December.

On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales slowed to a 3-month low of 4.3 percent from 5.7 percent in November. The annual rate stayed below the expected 7.2 percent.

Excluding auto fuel, sales growth came in at 4.9 percent, slower than November's 6.4 percent increase and forecast of 7.5 percent.

