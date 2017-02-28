DGAP-Adhoc: AIXTRON SE: Chief Executive Officer Martin Goetzeler is leaving AIXTRON for personal reasons in agreement with the company's Supervisory Board effective February 28, 2017 / AIXTRON Supervisory Board Chairman Kim Schindelhauer will become inter

AIXTRON SE: Chief Executive Officer Martin Goetzeler is leaving AIXTRON for personal reasons in agreement with the company's Supervisory Board effective February 28, 2017 / AIXTRON Supervisory Board Chairman Kim Schindelhauer will become interim CEO effective March 1, 2017

AIXTRON SE: Chief Executive Officer Martin Goetzeler is leaving AIXTRON for personal reasons in agreement with the company's Supervisory Board effective February 28, 2017 / AIXTRON Supervisory Board Chairman Kim Schindelhauer will become interim CEO effective March 1, 2017

Herzogenrath, Germany, January 20, 2017 - AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA; OTC: AIXNY), one of the world's leading providers of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, announced today that the current CEO of the company, Martin Goetzeler, is leaving the company at the end of his contract on February 28, 2017 for personal reasons and in agreement with the company's Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Goetzeler for his exemplary service to AIXTRON since his appointment in March 2013 and wishes him every success in his continued career.

Former AIXTRON Executive Board Member and current Supervisory Board Chairman, Kim Schindelhauer, will take on Mr. Goetzeler's duties as CEO and CFO on an interim basis starting March 1, 2017, until a successor is found. The strategy adopted will continue unchanged.

Professor Dr. Wolfgang Blättchen, current deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board, will take over as chair of the Supervisory Board during Mr. Schindelhauer's work as CEO of the company.

