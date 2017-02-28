Jan 20, 7:04 a.m., New York
AIXTRON CEO, Martin Goetzeler, To Resign

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - AIXTRON SE (AIXNY.PK) announced that the current CEO, Martin Goetzeler, is leaving the company at the end of his contract on February 28, 2017. The company said its current Supervisory Board Chairman, Kim Schindelhauer, will take on Goetzeler's duties as CEO and CFO on an interim basis starting March 1, until a successor is found.

Professor Wolfgang Blattchen, current deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board, will take over as chair of the Supervisory Board during Schindelhauer's work as CEO.

