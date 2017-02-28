AIXTRON CEO, Martin Goetzeler, To Resign

5:48a.m.

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - AIXTRON SE (AIXNY.PK) announced that the current CEO, Martin Goetzeler, is leaving the company at the end of his contract on February 28, 2017. The company said its current Supervisory Board Chairman, Kim Schindelhauer, will take on Goetzeler's duties as CEO and CFO on an interim basis starting March 1, until a successor is found.



Advertisement

Professor Wolfgang Blattchen, current deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board, will take over as chair of the Supervisory Board during Schindelhauer's work as CEO.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



