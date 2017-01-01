Greece Current Account Deficit Widens Slightly In November

6:36a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account deficit increased marginally in November, preliminary figures from the Bank of Greece showed Friday.

The current account deficit almost unchanged in November. It rose to EUR 1.2 billion from EUR 1.17 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 1.64 billion in November from EUR 1.60 billion a year earlier. At the same time, the surplus on services trade grew to EUR 461.7 million from EUR 400.6 million.

Similarly, the primary income surplus climbed to EUR 76.9 million from EUR 51.3 million last year. In contrast, the secondary income deficit increased from EUR 25.3 million to EUR 88.7 million.

The capital account surplus shrank to EUR 116.8 million in November from EUR 190.2 million in the same month of 2015. On the other side, the financial account deficit rose notably to EUR 649.9 million from EUR 398.8 million.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

