General Electric Co Reports 20% Decline In Q4 Earnings

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co (GE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company said its earnings dropped to $4.08 billion, or $0.46 per share. This was lower than $5.07 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $33.09 billion. This was down from $33.89 billion last year.

General Electric Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $4.08 Bln. vs. $5.07 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $33.09 Bln vs. $33.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.4%

