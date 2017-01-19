Schlumberger Q4 Adj. Profit Matches View, But Revenues Top

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Limited (SLB) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the fourth quarter of 2016 narrowed to $204 million or $0.15 per share from $1.02 billion or $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year. The latest quarter result included charges of $0.42 per share

Adjusted earnings matched analysts' expectations, while revenue topped their estimates.



Earnings per share, excluding charges and credits, for the fourth-quarter dropped to $0.27 from $0.65 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the fourth-quarter declined to $7.11 billion from $7.74 billion in the previous year. Wall Street expected revenues of $7.07 billion for the quarter.

On January 19, 2017, the company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on April 17, 2017 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2017.

Schlumberger Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard said, "We expect the growth in investments to initially be led by land operators in North America, where continued negative free cash flows seem less of a constraint, as external funding is readily available and the pursuit of shorter-term equity value takes precedence over full-cycle return on investment. E&P spending surveys currently indicate that 2017 NAM E&P investments will increase by around 30%, led by the Permian basin, which should lead to both higher activity and a long overdue recovery in service industry pricing."

