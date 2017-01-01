Schlumberger Ltd. Bottom Line Falls 54% In Q4

7:18a.m.

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company said its profit totaled $379 billion, or $0.27 per share. This was down from $819 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $7.11 billion. This was down from $7.74 billion last year.

Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $379 Bln. vs. $819 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -53.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -58.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $7.11 Bln vs. $7.74 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.1%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



